Formacionet zyrtare: Leicester-Chelsea

20 Shtator 2016 - 19:54      

Chelsea do të luajë në udhëtim kundër kampionit të Premier Ligës, Leicester në kuadër të 1/16 së finales në EFL Cup.

Formacionet zyrtare janë këto:

Leicester: Zieler, Simpson, Morgan (c), Wasilewski, Chilwell, Gray, King, Drinkwater, Schlupp, Okazaki, Musa.

Chelsea: Azpilicueta, Cahill (c), David Luiz, Alonso, Moses, Fabregas, Matic, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Batshuayi.

Në stol: Courtois, Aina, Chalobah, Kante, Willian, Hazard, Diego Costa.

