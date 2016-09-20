Formacionet zyrtare: Leicester-Chelsea

20 Shtator 2016 - 19:54
Formacionet zyrtare janë këto:
Leicester: Zieler, Simpson, Morgan (c), Wasilewski, Chilwell, Gray, King, Drinkwater, Schlupp, Okazaki, Musa.
Chelsea: Azpilicueta, Cahill (c), David Luiz, Alonso, Moses, Fabregas, Matic, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Batshuayi.
Në stol: Courtois, Aina, Chalobah, Kante, Willian, Hazard, Diego Costa.
© KOHA. Të gjitha të drejtat janë të rezervuara.
20 Shtator 2016 - 20:50
20 Shtator 2016 - 20:49
20 Shtator 2016 - 20:34
20 Shtator 2016 - 20:05
20 Shtator 2016 - 20:03
Ec me kohën...