Formacionet zyrtare: Chelsea – Liverpool

16 Shtator 2016 - 20:03      

Chelsea sot do të presë Liverpoolin në derbin e kësaj jave në Premier Ligë.

Te Chelsea sot debuton i rikthyeri David Luiz ndërsa Liverpooli paraqitet me formacionin e zakonshëm.

Këto janë formacionet zyrtare;

Chelsea: Courtois; Ivanovic (c), Cahill, David Luiz, Azpi; Kante; Willian, Oscar, Matic, Hazard; Costa

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Coutinho, Mane, Sturridge

