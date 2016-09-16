Formacionet zyrtare: Chelsea – Liverpool

16 Shtator 2016 - 20:03
Te Chelsea sot debuton i rikthyeri David Luiz ndërsa Liverpooli paraqitet me formacionin e zakonshëm.
Këto janë formacionet zyrtare;
Chelsea: Courtois; Ivanovic (c), Cahill, David Luiz, Azpi; Kante; Willian, Oscar, Matic, Hazard; Costa
Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Coutinho, Mane, Sturridge
