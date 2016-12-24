Bebe Rexha në top 100 artistët e vitit nga Billboard

24 Dhjetor 2016 - 16:30      

Billboard ka publikuar listën e top 100 artistëve të vitit 2016, dhe pjesë e saj është edhe këngëtarja shqiptare, Bebe Rexha.

Ylli i hitit “No Broken Hearts” nga Billboard renditet në vendin e 92, transmeton Koha.net.

Kjo renditje është përcaktuar nga performanca e artistëve në top listat “Billboard Hot 100”, “Billboard 200” dhe “Social 50”.

Top 10 artistët e vitit janë:

10. Shawn Mendes

9. Coldplay

8. The Weeknd

7. Ariana Grande

6. Rihanna

5. Twenty One Pilots

4. Beyonce

3. Drake

2. Justin Bieber

1. Adele

KËTU mund ta shikoni renditjen e plotë të 100 artistëve më të mirë të vitit.

