Bebe Rexha në top 100 artistët e vitit nga Billboard

24 Dhjetor 2016 - 16:30
Ylli i hitit “No Broken Hearts” nga Billboard renditet në vendin e 92, transmeton Koha.net.
Kjo renditje është përcaktuar nga performanca e artistëve në top listat “Billboard Hot 100”, “Billboard 200” dhe “Social 50”.
Top 10 artistët e vitit janë:
10. Shawn Mendes
9. Coldplay
8. The Weeknd
7. Ariana Grande
6. Rihanna
5. Twenty One Pilots
4. Beyonce
3. Drake
2. Justin Bieber
1. Adele
KËTU mund ta shikoni renditjen e plotë të 100 artistëve më të mirë të vitit.
