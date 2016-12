Dua Lipa grumbullon 15 mijë euro për fondacionin e saj dedikuar rinisë kosovare

The last show of the year!! Thanks to @stubru and #MusicForLife with tonights show we raised €15,000 for @SunnyHillFoundation which aids the youth of Kosovo in all creative arts!! Bring on 2017 can't wait to show you what we've been working on!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

