Asusi lanson telefonin me 6 gigabajt RAM

9 Shtator 2016
Përveç procesorit të fuqishëm, pajisja vjen me ekran 5.7-inç me rezolucion Full HD 1920x1080 pixels.
Specifikat tjera të Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe përfshijnë 4 gigabajt RAM dhe 32 GB memorie të brendshme. Gjithashtu vjen edhe modeli i fuqishëm me 6 gigabajt RAM dhe 64 GB memorie të brendshme.
Kamera ballore e telefonit është 8 kurse ajo kryesorja 23 megapixel. Kjo pajisje do të kushtojë 800 dollarë.
