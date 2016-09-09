Asusi lanson telefonin me 6 gigabajt RAM

9 Shtator 2016 - 14:33      

Kompania Asus ka lansuar ZenFone 3 Deluxe, njëri prej telefonave të parë që vjen me procesorin Snapdragon 821.

Përveç procesorit të fuqishëm, pajisja vjen me ekran 5.7-inç me rezolucion Full HD 1920x1080 pixels.

Specifikat tjera të Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe përfshijnë 4 gigabajt RAM dhe 32 GB memorie të brendshme. Gjithashtu vjen edhe modeli i fuqishëm me 6 gigabajt RAM dhe 64 GB memorie të brendshme.

Kamera ballore e telefonit është 8 kurse ajo kryesorja 23 megapixel. Kjo pajisje do të kushtojë 800 dollarë.

